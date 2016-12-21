Police looking for hit-and-run driver, hospitalized victim wants answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Groggy, recovering from serious injuries and one surgery already, Trevor Towne, 31, told FOX 17 on top of his hospitalization he's devastated he's missing his five-year-old son's birthday Wednesday.

Towne's sister, Shawnamarie Johnson, says they want answers and justice.

“If the driver is seeing this, I just want you to come forward so we can get justice for my family and my brother can have peace with himself, he wants answers," Johnson said to FOX 17's camera. "And he deserves that.”

Towne has been hospitalized since a hit-and-run three-vehicle crash Monday morning. He's recovering from injuries including a collapsed lung, shattered knee, and two fractured vertebrae at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

His recently bought car was totaled, now he along with family are thankful he's alive.

“He’s always full of energy, he loves life," said Johnson. "He’s had one handed to him now, and it’s going to be a long recovery and he’s devastated.”

State police at the Lakeview Post are handling the investigation. Troopers say just before 9 a.m. Monday the suspect driver was heading north on Miller Road in Fairplain Township, about five miles southeast of Greenville. The suspect blew the stop sign at Miller and West Fenwick Road, hitting the side of a woman's Taurus driving east on West Fenwick. That woman's car spun into the westbound lane, hitting Towne's vehicle head-on.

State police say the unknown driver drove off, continuing north on Miller Road.

"How can you live with yourself?" Johnson asked.

Authorities ask people to be on the lookout for a white Ford Expedition or similar vehicle that may have a grey lower section and bumper. The suspect vehicle should have heavy front end damage, and it may be missing its fog lights and one headlight.

“Somebody’s going to notice the damage on the person’s vehicle," said Johnson. "If somebody knows they need to step forward and be a good citizen.”

Call the MSP Lakeview Post with any information or vehicle sightings at: (989)-352-8444.