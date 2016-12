Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not only does Anderson and Girls Orchards have awesome fruit and donates, but they also have an abundance of exotic animals, like reindeer!

Terry Anderson, the owner of the orchard, and Joe Baldwin brought in Noel, one of Santa's reindeer and shared some fun facts about the animal.

Anderson and Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton. To learn more about what the orchard has to offer, call (989) 831-4228.