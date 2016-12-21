× Spectrum Health announces top baby names for 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health on Wednesday announced the most popular boy and girl baby names for 2016.

The top three girl names were Olivia, Charlotte and Evelyn and the top three boy names were Liam, Levi and James. Olivia and Liam were also the most popular names in 2015.

Spectrum says this year’s boys’ list has seven names that were not on the 2015 list. The girls’ list had only two new names on the list this year compared to last year’s top 10.

The annual lists are released by the Family Birthplace at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. According to a release, the hospital has delivered 7,463 babies so far this year.

Full 2016 lists (A * indicates a name that was not on last year’s list)

Top 10 girls names

Olivia Charlotte Evelyn Ava Emma Elizabeth Sophia Nora* Harper Abigail*

Top 10 boys names