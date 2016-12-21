× State police finish investigation into fatal I-94 crash; cause still unknown

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into a deadly September crash on I-94 that killed a former teacher.

Police say the crash that killed Ryan Cramer is listed as “accidental” with an unknown cause.

Cramer died Sept. 7 after his van crossed over the median and collided with a semi-truck near Paw Paw.

Investigators say Cramer suffered from severe migraines, which could have been a factor in the crash. Cramer was becoming a technician after serving as a teacher for many years at the Paramount Charter Academy in Kalamazoo.