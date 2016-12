PORTAGE, Mich. – More than 100 jobs are heading to Kalamazoo County after Stryker announced it’s building a new facility in Portage.

The $130 million expansion will house the company’s medical instrument division.

The Michigan Business Development Program awarded the project a $1 million grant. The new campus will feature costumer service, a showroom, a research and development lab, and space for marketing and sales.

Anyone interested in jobs at Stryker should visit http://careers.stryker.com .