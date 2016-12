Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A woman escaped serious injuries when her car was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Capital Avenue between Hamblin and Dickman. The woman was alone in her vehicle at the time of the crash.

Witnesses say that traffic was stopped, waiting for a semi-truck to back into Graphic Packaging and the woman's vehicle was stopped on the tracks. She didn't notice that the signal gates had come down.

The train was a single engine with one boxcar.