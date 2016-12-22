Activist sues over deal to bring Detroit Pistons downtown

DETROIT (AP) — An activist is suing over the preliminary agreement to bring the Detroit Pistons downtown, alleging the public entity that approved the deal violated the state’s Open Meetings Act.

The Detroit Free Press reports Robert Davis filed the lawsuit Thursday in Wayne County Circuit Court. The lawsuit says the Detroit Downtown Development Authority’s finance committee met privately for hours on Nov. 22. The full board later approved it during a 30-minute public meeting.

The lawsuit claims the authority “purposely and intentionally divided itself” into a smaller group to keep the public from discussions.

DDA spokesman Bob Rossbach says the authority conducts business according to law. He declined comment on pending litigation.

The move to Little Caesars Arena is subject to final approval. Since 1988 the team has played outside Detroit.