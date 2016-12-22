Congressman clarifies comments that caused controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Congressman Bill Huizenga said he did an hour-plus long interview with MLive Grand Rapids Press a few weeks ago and discussed a number of issues, including Obamacare. He's been a vocal opponent of that law.

The news agency published a particular clip this week where Huizenga discusses making healthcare decisions and weighing costs. He mentions his son's injured arm and delaying care for that injury. Huizenga said a number of liberal news websites took his words out of context, including the Huffington Post.

"Nobody else has reached out. All they have done is taken, frankly, mostly the headline out of [MLive] Grand Rapids Press and run with it and extrapolated all kinds of crazy things," Huizenga told FOX 17.

He said his words were used as clickbait.

Watch the video for the original comment to MLive and his explanation to FOX 17 clarifying his point about healthcare costs.

