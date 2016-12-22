Cooking for those with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the holidays, going though cancer treatment can be difficult. Those receiving treatment might be sensitive to smell and taste, so it can be difficult to enjoy the holiday meal.

Randy Hajek, a Specialty Dietitian at Spectrum Health, talks about ways you can help by providing foods that they'll be able to eat without feeling sick.

When undergoing treatment, cancer patients often find it hard to eat. Often times they're eating multiple small meals and snacks a day, and many of the foods they once loved might not suit their taste buds anymore (especially with meats.)

A couple of good snacks to include in the holiday spread are ginger snaps, peppermint hot chocolate, and Chex Mix.

As for a main dish, one to consider would be Tuna Casserole. Here's how it's made:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter or margarine.

1/3 cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped onion

One 9-ounce can of tuna, drained

One 10 1/2 – ounce can of condensed cream of mushroom soup

½ soup can of water

1 small can (approximately 2 ounces) of chow mein noodles

Nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a sauté pan, melt butter or margarine. Add celery and onions and cook over medium-high heat until vegetables are tender. Transfer celery and onions to a mixing bowl. Stir in tuna, soup, water, and half the chow mein noodles. Place mixture in a 1-quart casserole dish coated with nonstick cooking spray. Top with remaining noodles and bake for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

