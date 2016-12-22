WXMI FOX 17, a Tribune Media station in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has an opening for a Digital MMJ/Producer. The Digital MMJ will be responsible for gathering, writing, reporting and producing news content for station website, digital platforms and on-air broadcasts.

Responsibilities:

• Shoot, edit, write, produce and post news stories for broadcast and digital platforms. Shoot with reporters and operate live equipment

• Cover breaking news with a sense of urgency; post content accurately and timely on station website and social media

• Edit and post video content on multiple platforms

• Establish and maintain relationships/sources in the community

• Maintain awareness of local, national and international news

• Utilize AP style, as well as best web-production practices and story packaging

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required

• Broadcast journalism/reporting experience with demonstrated creative and innovative use of web/social media

• Excellent writing and copy-editing skills

• Demonstrated strong understanding of social media platforms

• Basic understanding of video editing/production and live ENG operations

• Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

• Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays

