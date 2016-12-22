Final chance to check out Oceana Hispanic Center’s live nativity

HART, Mich. — Christmas Eve is your last chance to check out the recreation of the journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem as members of West Michigan’s Hispanic community celebrate Los Posadas.

The event will be held from now until Christmas Eve beginning at 7 p.m. at the Oceana Hispanic Center, 109 Washington St., in Hart.

Members if the group will dress as characters in the reenactment and go door to door asking for shelter, just like Joseph and Mary did along their journey.