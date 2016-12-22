Three people hurt in crash near Plainwell

Posted 9:40 AM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 12:00PM, December 22, 2016

PLAINWELL, Mich. - Three people have been hurt in a crash near Plainwell.

The crash happened about 9:00am at 106th Avenue and 6th Street.

The extent of the injuries to the three is not known.  One person had to be extricated from their vehicle.

106th Avenue and 6th Street, Plainwell

106th Avenue and 6th Street, Plainwell

Our crew on the scene says that a white pickup truck was heading north on 6th Street and the driver thought that an eastbound truck on 106th Avenue was going to turn. The pickup truck driver then drove into the other truck's path on 106th.

We have a crew at the scene and we'll have more details on FOX 17 Midday starting at 11:00am.

 

