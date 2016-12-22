× Kzoo State Theater hosting watch party for WMU in Cotton Bowl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Need somewhere to watch the Western Michigan Broncos play in the Cotton Bowl on January 2?

The Kalamazoo State Theater is an official watch party site for the undefeated Broncos big game vs. the Wisconsin Badgers.

The invitation to the theater says the game will be projected on their 43×28 screen and they will be offering multiple full bars with bloody marys, mimosas and beer. There will also be a raffle for WMU merchandise and concert tickets. Food options will be available too.

Doors open at Noon and entry is free, but you are asked to register online. The game is at 1:00pm and will be broadcast on ESPN from Dallas.