Man charged in Kalamazoo Township armed robbery

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who officials say was bitten by a police dog after an armed robbery in Kalamazoo Township was charged Thursday.

Donjuan Lockett remains behind bars on armed robbery charges. He’s accused of robbing Tali’s Market on Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Township officers were called to the store at 3315 Ravine Rd. at about 10 a.m. The clerk told police a man came into the store with a handgun and demanded cash.

Officials say the vehicle that Lockett left the scene in crashed a short distance from the store. A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K-9 tracked him to a backyard in a residence near Climax Avenue and Hillsdale. The dog bit him before he was taken into custody.

He suffered minor injuries from the bite.