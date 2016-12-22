Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. If Santa’s sleigh comes in the shape of an Amazon box to your house, better order soon because it’s the last day to get that magical two-day shipping for you gifts to arrive in time for Christmas.

There are a lot of online shopping deadlines you should know about. So make sure you check them out today, and be ready to hit the purchase button.

2. There is no reason for you to go hungry this Christmas. Feeding America West Michigan will open its doors to those in need today (Friday.)

You can start lining up for food at 2 p.m. to get three to four days’ worth of groceries. Those products include fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and non-perishable foods.

Or if someone you know is in need, you can pick up food for a family.

The event goes until 4 p.m.

3. If you’re still looking for some amazing holiday light displays to check out, there’s a great one in Ionia County.

Tony and Judy Bennett pulled out all the stops at their home on Townsend Road. The display took two and a half months to set up, features 75,000 lights, 900 electrical cords, and one area that has more than 400 figurines.

The display draws families and spectators from all around West Michigan for the past 36 years.

4. Spectrum Health released its annual list of the top baby names for the year.

This year, there’s a handful of new names on both sides.

Liam took the top spot for the boys, followed by Levi, James, William, and Elijah. These weren’t on the list last year.

For the girls, Olivia came out on number one, with Charlotte, Evelyn, Ava, and Emma roundout out the top five.

5. A waitress in Phoenix got an early Christmas gift this year.

Thanks to a generous customer, she got a $900 tip.

Sarah Clark works at Pita Jungle. She’s pregnant and her fiancé is having knee surgery, which means he’ll be off work while she’s on maternity leave.

The customer who left the tip is a woman who’s also pregnant. She and Sarah talked, but Sarah said that she didn’t expect the overwhelming act of generosity.

She said she didn’t get to see the receipt until after the woman left, but when she did, she broke down.