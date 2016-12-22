Popular dog helping others for his last Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A dog and his owner, who realize that Christmas is about helping others, may be spending their last Christmas together. Bannan Max and his owner deliver Christmas presents to the homeless in Grand Rapids every year.

Bannan is a five year old boxer. He was recently diagnosed with cancer. His vet found a cancerous tumor in his chest. Despite treatment, Bannan only has three to six months to live.

This is sad news to his owner, Jason Hart, who also owns Grand Rapids Scooter.

"To get the news that he had such a large tumor, that had obviously been going on for some time. And then, consequently, find out that it's not operable because we didn't catch it in time. It's a tough deal," said Hart.

Despite the bad news, Jason and Bannan plan to deliver presents as usual on Christmas Day. In fact, they hope to reach more people than ever by focusing on homeless residents who live outside of the downtown area.

"If anyone can give us more information... If they know where some homeless are staying and residing, that would help out tremendously," said Hart. "Because we really want to reach people that, maybe for whatever reason, don't want to get the help that's available downtown."

If you'd like to help the cause by donating food or other items, feel free to send Jason Hart an email. You can also reach them on their Facebook page.