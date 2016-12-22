× Salvation Army of Kent County matching donations through Christmas Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kent County has announced a $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge for donations made now through Christmas Eve.

Thanks to the generosity of board members, community leaders, and private donors, every dollar donated by the public will be matched with an additional dollar to help the people of Kent County who are in need.

“It will go a long way in helping us meet the $1.6 million Christmas Campaign goal,” says Major Norman Grainger, Kent County coordinator.

Donations can be made at any of the 60 red kettles across Kent County, or you can donate online or by phone at (616) 459-3433.

$40,000 of the funding for the ‘Matching Gift Challenge’ came partly from the $93,775 raised of ‘Giving Tuesday’.