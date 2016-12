SAUGATUCK, Mich. – What a better way to start 2017 than by getting up early and going for a run?

The Hair-of-the-Dog 5k benefits the Saugatuck Education Association.

You will also receive a free beer or root beer after the run! You also will enjoy your choice of a FREE bowl of chili: red, white chicken, or vegetarian. The run/walk starts and finishes at Spectators Bar in Saugatuck, where we will have a tent and fire pits to warm your heart and spirit after the run! Hope to see you there!