Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck in Holland.

The crash happened at the Washington Avenue interchange at US-31.

According to our crew at the scene, the driver of the TVM truck was heading north on US-31 and exited onto Washington Avenue, which also Blue Star Highway. He kept going straight off the ramp and crashed through a guard rail and into a ravine.

The driver appears to have died on impact. He has been identified as a 50-year-old man from Illinois.