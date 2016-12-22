U.S. Rep. Huizenga delays son’s broken arm treatment as health care law example

Posted 8:39 AM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 09:27AM, December 22, 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman said he delayed treatment of his son’s broken arm as an example of the kind of choices Americans will have to make when Republicans’ repeal of the health care law shifts more out-of-pocket costs to consumers.

Rep. Bill Huizenga told Michigan news site MLive.com that he and his wife opted to place a splint on their son’s arm and wait until the next morning to take him to the doctor rather than seek immediate but more costly treatment at an emergency room.

Huizenga is an opponent of President Barack Obama’s health care law and a supporter of tax-free health savings accounts to help people cover their medical bills.

Several liberal websites blasted Huizenga, a father of five.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments

  • joseph

    UH, I THINK THAT IS CHILD ABUSE. WHO USES THEIR CHILD TO ‘MAKE A POLITICAL POINT?” THEY SHOULD BOTH BE CHARGED WITH ENDANGERMENT, NEGLECT AND ABUSE.

    Reply
  • Christian Prophet

    For those of you who voted for Trump and have received health care from the ACA, get ready to do without healthcare. Rep Huizenga just said that you have too much healthcare. It isn’t good for you to have it.

    Reply
  • Christian Prophet

    For those of you who voted for Trump and received healthcare from the ACA get ready to do without healthcare, rep Huizenga just said that you have too much healthcare.

    Reply