U.S. Rep. Huizenga delays son’s broken arm treatment as health care law example

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman said he delayed treatment of his son’s broken arm as an example of the kind of choices Americans will have to make when Republicans’ repeal of the health care law shifts more out-of-pocket costs to consumers.
Rep. Bill Huizenga told Michigan news site MLive.com that he and his wife opted to place a splint on their son’s arm and wait until the next morning to take him to the doctor rather than seek immediate but more costly treatment at an emergency room.
Huizenga is an opponent of President Barack Obama’s health care law and a supporter of tax-free health savings accounts to help people cover their medical bills.
Several liberal websites blasted Huizenga, a father of five.
6 comments
No PC For Me
that’s all liberals do is “blast” ( whine)
joseph
Hope you are not a parent….you lack the integrity. PS republicons are noted for their whining….just look at your ‘leader’.
joseph
UH, I THINK THAT IS CHILD ABUSE. WHO USES THEIR CHILD TO ‘MAKE A POLITICAL POINT?” THEY SHOULD BOTH BE CHARGED WITH ENDANGERMENT, NEGLECT AND ABUSE.
Jennifer Mary Goodrich
Unfortunately, a broken bone is not considered a life threatening injury so some insurance companies would prefer that a parent do exactly what the representative did… ridiculous as it may seem.
Christian Prophet
For those of you who voted for Trump and have received health care from the ACA, get ready to do without healthcare. Rep Huizenga just said that you have too much healthcare. It isn’t good for you to have it.
Christian Prophet
