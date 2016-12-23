6 months in jail for woman who stole from SW Michigan baseball league

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THREE OAKS, Mich. (AP) — The former treasurer of a baseball league in a small Michigan town has been sent to jail for stealing $37,000.

Meanwhile, the Three Oaks Baseball Association is holding bake sales and scrambling to raise money to buy uniforms for the next season.

Amanda Macias was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday in Berrien County. Judge Scott Schofield says she stole "from the children of Three Oaks."

Macias acknowledged her crime but insists she's still a "good person with a heart of gold." Her lawyer says she's working two jobs to repay the league.

Adam Williams, president of the group, says the baseball league is far short of the money it needs to start the season. The Herald-Palladium says he urged the judge to order the maximum sentence.