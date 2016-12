Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Benji Kuyper scored 19 points and dished out 11 assists to lead Covenant Christian to a 61-43 win over Forest Hills Central in a semifinal of the silver division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Covenant Chrsitian (3-1) will play Hudsonville (3-2) in the championship game Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m..