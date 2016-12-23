× Fire makes family’s home uninhabitable two days before Christmas

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A fire that started in the basement of a family’s Norton Shores home left enough smoke damage that the family can’t live there, just two days before Christmas.

The homeowner woke up smelling smoke and got his wife, daughter, and dog out of the house safely. The fire took place on W. Hile Road near Davis Road.

The fire ate through a water line, which left about four feet of water in the basement, which actually helped douse the fire.

The call for help came to dispatchers at about 5:23 a.m. Friday, and crews had the fire out at about 6:03 a.m.