Hold off on travel tonight, snow and freezing rain on the way

WEST MICHIGAN-- If you haven't left already for your holiday destinations, it may be time to hold off until the morning. Nasty weather is on its way in, but it will not be here long.



By dinner time, a mix of snow and freezing rain will move into West Michigan. Areas around I-94 will see more of the rain and freezing rain, while areas around I-96 will see snow.

Things will really pick up as we head into the 8 p.m. hour right up until shortly after midnight. Notice on the maps how some areas will also see a bit of rain like Coldwater.

By 10 p.m. most everything will turn to snow as our temperatures fall.

Now the good news with this nuisance weather is it won't last for long! Look at what the models are saying for 7 a.m. tomorrow: Cloudy and reasonably warm for Christmas Eve morning with temps in the mid 30s.