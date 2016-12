× Man who died in fire identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person who died in a fire Monday night has been identified by the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department as R.C. Jones, 60, of Kalamazoo.

Fire in the home on N. Rose Street at W. Hopkins Street in Kalamazoo was first reported around 11 p.m. Monday.

At the time, there were two people in the house. The other person got out safely.

The cause of the fire continues to be investigated.