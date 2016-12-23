More than just horse gear at Millbrook Tack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People are quickly finding out what horse lovers have known all along: Millbrook Tack, 510 68th St. SW in Grand Rapids, also doubles as a boutique, too. Yes, they have an awesome array of saddles, boots, bridles and lead ropes, anything for a horse you could wish for, but the selection of adorable women's clothing, jewelry, home decor along with Breyer collectible horses, really draws you in, too.

Needless to say, you can no doubt find some great last-minute gifts at Millbrook.

One thing is for sure, if you are someone who loves the outdoors, they offer some great, stylish clothing for Michigan elements. Leigh Ann was wearing the Goode Rider Ladies' Long Sleeve Ideal Show Shirt in the color "Fawn" along with some skinny leg Charme jeans and cowboy boots by Pecos Bill, Jr.

Millbrook staff members Tabitha, Amber and Matt brought in a table full of items for the whole family. From pajamas for the whole family, Breyer horses, Michigan themed jewelry and deerskin gloves, to reversible purses.

There's still a chance to get the Millbrook Tack Smart Shopper Steal as a stocking stuffer. They're selling $50 vouchers for their store for $25, that's half off.

There are a limited amount of deals, so order yours now while supplies last.

Millbrook Tack is located at 510 68th Street Southwest in Grand Rapids. For more information call (616) 281-0777.