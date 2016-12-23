× NFL plays on Saturday this week, but not the Lions; Your Week 16 Viewing Guide

FOX 17 – The NFL is spreading out the schedule this weekend.

Most of the Week 16 schedule is being played out on Saturday, because Sunday is Christmas Day and is now seemingly owned by the NBA. Also, the Detroit Lions play on ESPN on Monday night this week against the Dallas Cowboys, but may have already lost, according to MLive.com.

Here on FOX 17 on Saturday, Christmas Eve, you’ll see the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Green Bay Packers at 1:00pm, with the lead Fox team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. At 4:00pm, we’ll get the Tampa Bay at New Orleans match-up, along with most of the eastern half of the country.

According to the maps at 506sports.com , CBS will be showing our local market a 4:00pm game only – their national game of Indianapolis at Oakland with their main broadcasting team of Jim Nantz and Phil Simms. Saturday night, the NFL Network will show Cincinnati at Houston.

There are two games on Sunday. Late Sunday afternoon, the NFL Network has Baltimore at Pittsburgh and NBC has Denver at Kansas City at night.