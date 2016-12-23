One person arrested after shooting; stolen guns and drugs recovered

ATHENS TWP., Mich. – One person has been arrested and stolen guns have been recovered after a shooting in Calhoun County.

The incident happened Thursday evening about 6:00pm on L Drive South in Athens Township.

Calhoun County deputies say that a 23-year-old Athens Township man was in his driveway when five other individuals drove up. An argument ensued and one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the man. Several of the shots hit a parked vehicle and the outside of a building near the home. The man fled and was not hit.

Responding deputies found the vehicle and the five people who had been at the scene at an apartment complex on South Burge Street in Battle Creek. After getting a search warrant, deputies found stolen guns and narcotics in the apartment. They say that one 19-year-old Pennfield Township man was arrested at the apartment for Attempted Murder and Felony Firearm.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. Calhoun County, Emmett Township Police, Battle Creek Police and Michigan State Police are still investigating.