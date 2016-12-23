Police investigating theft of cross bows, ammunition and cash

BENONA TWP., Mich. – The Oceana County Sheriff is investigating the theft of cross bows and ammunition earlier this week.

The theft happened in a breaking and entering incident in the 8400 block of West Shelby Road. Investigators say two cross bows, several arrows, a large quantity of .22 ammunition and a substantial amount of cash were stolen.

Anyone with information should call the Oceana County Sheriff at 231-873-2121 or Mason-Oceana Dispatch at 231-869-5858.