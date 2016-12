JENISON, Mich. – Some shoppers making their last minute purchases at the Meijer, 550 Baldwin St., in Jenison were caught off guard by several deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Those deputies handing out ‘tickets’ to customers loitering in the baking aisles or driving their mobility scooters ‘recklessly’.

Officers handed out gift cards, lots of handshakes, and in one instance even a kiss.

Check out the video and photos below, courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.