GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man in Kent County has been indicted on four counts Friday including enticing a minor and receiving child porn.

The U.S. attorney in Grand Rapids says Justin Walling used Facebook messenger to persuade and entice a girl he knew was between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

They believe he was trying to meet up with the girl for sex.

All of the crimes happened in July of 2015.

Walling is set to be back in court next week for arraignment.