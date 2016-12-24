Big 1st Half Run Leads Hudsonville to Win Over NPC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hudsonville went on a 23-0 run over the spa of the 1st and 2nd quarters and beat NorthPointe Christian 60-28 Friday night is one semifinal of the silver division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament. Brady Boothe led all scorers with 18 points, Isaac Bylsma added 17 off the bench. Hudsonville (3-2) will play Covenant Christian (3-1) in Tuesday's championship game at 7:45 p.m..