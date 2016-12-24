GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Ray McCallum scored 23 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 11 assists but the Drive (8-9) lost at home to Maine on Friday night 106-104.
McCallum’s Triple Double not enough as the Drive Fall at Home
