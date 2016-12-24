McCallum’s Triple Double not enough as the Drive Fall at Home

Posted 12:08 AM, December 24, 2016, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Ray McCallum scored 23 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 11 assists but the Drive (8-9) lost at home to Maine on Friday night 106-104.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s