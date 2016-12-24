New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bashes expected to be ‘epic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Three separate New Year's Eve parties are coming together for one epic experience.

The Ballroom Bashes in Downtown Grand Rapids spans between the Amway Grand Plaza, JW Marriott, and the Downtown Courtyard by Marriott. Each party will be connected via sky walk in four hotel ballrooms, each with a distinct theme. Tickets are free with the purchase of a hotel room, allowing access to all three parties.

Amway Grand Plaza's Ambassador Ballroom will host a GLOW party complete with glow sticks and live music. The Imperial Ballroom is throwing a Caribbean Jam with Pina Colads. Head to the Pantlind Ballroom for a bourbon and bubbles party. Or transport back in time to the throwback bash held in the International Ballroom at the JW Marriott.

