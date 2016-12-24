No injuries in Portage house fire, cause unknown

PORTAGE, Mich. – There were no residents or firefighters injured in an overnight house fire, according to the Portage Department Of Public Safety.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Barberry Avenue Friday around 7:45 p.m. for calls of a possible structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see smoke and fire coming from the back of the home above the kitchen.

The fire was quickly put out and crews stayed on scene to clear out the attic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

