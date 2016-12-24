Vanek, Nielsen score in shootout in 4-3 Detroit win

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Mantha, Drew Miller and Nielsen scored for Detroit (15-15-4) in regulation. Jared Coreau made 31 saves for his first career win in his second start.

Florida lost for the fourth time in six games. Reilly Smith, Jason Demers and Derek MacKenzie scored for the Panthers (15-14-6), and Roberto Luongo made 36 saves.