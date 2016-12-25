× 800 enjoy annual Christmas dinner in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — About 800 people were served during the Volunteer Community Kitchen’s annual holiday dinner on Christmas Day.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday marked the 27th year where the VCK and many Battle Creek-area volunteers offered guests a traditional turkey and ham dinner that was open to anyone in need of food, holiday cheer or simple companionship.

The 27th annual event was sponsored by the Volunteer Community Kitchen, a community project fund of the Battle Creek Community Foundation. The event is possible due to support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation employees and their families, former employees, community volunteers and local businesses.

The sit-down meal was served at at 1 Michigan Avenue East in downtown Battle Creek.

“This is truly a community event,” said Donna Hunter, who organized the first VCK dinner in 1989. “This dinner is planned, sponsored and served by the community, for the community. It’s a get-together for anyone who otherwise would be alone on the holiday.”

Besides turkey and all the trimmings, carols and holiday “goodie bags” also were on the menu. Local businesses donated food and items for the gift bags that all guests were able to take home. Those attending represented a cross-section of the community — including the needy, shut-ins and elderly.

Volunteers were responsible for fundraising, planning and serving the meals.