Christmas morning fire damages Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family was able to get out safe from a Christmas morning house fire at their home.

At 5:56 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a house in the 300 block of McKinley Street. Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews discovered smoke and flames showing from the structure.

Everybody was able to get out of the house safely. No damage estimate was available.

Firefighters had cleared the scene by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The fire’s cause remains unknown and remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Department.