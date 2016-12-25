Deputies: Stolen mail found in vehicle, couple arrested

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A married couple is arrested after sheriff’s deputies say a large amount of stolen mail was discovered in their vehicle.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says while deputies were on patrol Saturday around 3:15, they found a vehicle parked on the side of Mill Pond Road near Fawn River Road.

A 23-year-old woman was seen by officials burning mail.

Deputies say after confronting the woman and her 24-year-old husband, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a concealed weapon.

While searching their vehicle, a large amount of mail was discovered.

Officials believe it was stolen from various jurisdictions.

The couple was taken into custody for drug and weapons charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are now investigating to determine possible victims of stolen mail, and additional charges are expected.