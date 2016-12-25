× Armed robbery at Kalamazoo McDonald’s on Christmas morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking a man who fled after an armed robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant early Christmas Day.

At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the McDonald’s at 830 Riverview Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, they contacted a store employee who reported being confronted by a suspect who was armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded money and ordered the employee into a walk-in freezer. The employee was uninjured and later called police.

At the time of the incident, the restaurant was closed.

The suspect left the store on foot. Responding officers established a perimeter and called in a canine unit. However, the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with a stocky build. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.