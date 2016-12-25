Kent County Sheriff’s office hoping to ID alleged purse snatchers

Photo Gallery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies are asking the public for help identifying two female suspects who allegedly stole a purse from someone’s car and then cashed fraudulent checks using that victim’s identity.
The incident happened back on November 21.
The sheriff’s office says the two suspects pictured cashed those fraudulent checks using the victims identity at the River Valley Credit Union in both Lowell and in Stanton.
Anyone with information is being asked to call (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer.
1 Comment
J.B.
WTF is wrong with these people…ever heard of video cameras, especially at banks? and i am sure that the 10+ cameras somehow caught the license plates on their car as well.
as it appears they took enough clear personal photos as to compare to a quality professional studio shoot with an expert photographer shooting it in 4k HD,
I understand that they are dirtbags…but i would hope even a lowlife dirtbag had a small smidgen of common sense.,
But it appears most who commit these very serious crimes, they are all but smiling and saying “cheese!” in the security video’s.
How does that work? to even qualify to be a criminal of this type does it actually require an IQ of less than 60?
You know, those who spend 5 minutes actually thinking about and considering the whole “getting away with it” part of the master plan to commit a few 3 to 5 year felony’s?……come on…..really…..?
Do the really smart ones just not make the news or what?