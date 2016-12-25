Kent County Sheriff’s office hoping to ID alleged purse snatchers

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies are asking the public for help identifying two female suspects who allegedly stole a purse from someone’s car and then cashed fraudulent checks using that victim’s identity.

The incident happened back on November 21.

The sheriff’s office says the two suspects pictured cashed those fraudulent checks using the victims identity at the River Valley Credit Union in both Lowell and in Stanton.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer.