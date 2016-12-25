Michigan Wine Month moves to May from April

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Wine Month has been moved to May from April.

The state’s Grape and Wine Industry Council says May kicks off a travel season in Michigan and the warmer weather is more desirable for people starting summertime wine touring plans.

The council also says a majority of Michigan wineries expand their hours to accommodate increased tourism.

Council Executive Director Karel Bush says Wine Month provides a “platform to remind consumers that Michigan is producing high-quality wines.”

The state has 125 wineries and five major wine touring regions. More than two million people visit winery tasting rooms in Michigan each year.

