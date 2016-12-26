Detroit Lions finale vs. Green Bay moved to night game

FOX 17 – If you have tickets to the big Detroit Lions finale on New Year’s Day, you now have some more time to sleep in before heading to Detroit.

The NFL has “flexed” the Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 1 to a night game to give the game a national audience. The game will decide the winner of the NFC North.

While that may be good news for fans who went out for New Year’s Eve, that’s not great news for us at FOX 17. That means on Sunday afternoon, we’ll probably be airing the Chicago Bears vs. the Minnesota Vikings for West Michigan, instead of the Lions. The Lions and Packers will be on NBC Sunday night at 8:30pm.

The NFL also switched two other games from 1:00pm to 4:25pm – New Orleans at Atlanta and New York Giants at Washington. Both CBS and Fox will have doubleheaders on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.