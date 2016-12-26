GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Approximately 4% of Americans have experienced Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, a painful condition in the hand and wrist. There are several different ways to treat it, some surgical and others non-surgical. We take a look at how Spectrum Health treats it in this week's Medical Moment.
Medical Moment-Treating Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
-
Options for treating Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
-
Office-based hand surgery: Cheaper, pain-free way to fix carpal tunnel
-
New program to treat liver cancer
-
Separated twins move to rehab after emotional hospital farewell
-
Freeze off body fat with Optimal Wellness
-
-
Mercy Health breaks ground on new nine-story medical center
-
Medical Moment: Recommendations for flu shots
-
Medical Moment – Natural Birthing Suites
-
Medical Moment: Enhancing the birthing experience
-
Medical Moment: Education for new parents
-
-
Medical Moment: Preparing for a new baby
-
Medical Moment: Spectrum’s ATL clinical trials
-
Medical Moment: Helping parents stay connected