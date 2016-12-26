× Police: Holland man expected to survive after being stabbed

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 25-year-old Holland area man is expected to survive after reportedly being stabbed on Monday,

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Riley Street west of 136th in Holland Township.

The victim told police he was walking down Riley Street when he said a car with three people inside stopped and one of the occupants got out. He was approached by the suspect and allegedly stabbed once before the suspect took off, according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the man was taken to urgent care by a friend and then transported to Holland Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.