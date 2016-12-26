Popular West Michigan attractions extend hours to attract families on holiday break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's winter break for kids across Michigan, but with a lack of winter weather outside on Monday, parents had to come up with some unique ways to entertain their kids. In Kent County, some businesses extended their hours to accommodate families looking to get out of the house.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Kentwood opened their doors on Monday as a special during holiday vacations.

"It has been dope, there have been people here all day honestly," said Sky Zone employee Dakota Smith.

"We're usually not open on Mondays, but since it's Christmas break we changed our hours," said Sky Zone employee Jacob Miller.

Sky Zone is running special holiday hours all week, staying open until 9:00 pm through Thursday and 10:00 pm on Friday.

"It's definitely a good time," said Miller. "There's always dodge ball games going on, that's the main thing people come to do, that and the foam pit. Where else can you go and have a foam pit?"

A few miles away, the Grand Rapids Public Museum was open until 8:00 pm, offering families a more educational experience during the holidays.

"It just sounded like a good experience for the holidays for the day after Christmas," said Matthew Allison. "I figured the movie theaters would probably be packed. This is a good place to have fun while they learn."

"It's a really good place for activities and there's a lot of stuff to do," said nine year old Raegan Eavey.

Some museum-goers were taking advantage of the extra hours with their first-ever visit to the spot.

"We decided to come to beat the crowds and they're open late tonight," said Josh Tandlich. "We've been wanting to come for a while, but the weather got in the way. We got a nice thaw, so it was a perfect day to drive from Holland to Grand Rapids to the museum and walk around without a winter coat on."

But with more than a week before kids are back at school, it's a welcome change of pace for parents.

"I'm already looking forward to coming back and bringing the kids, maybe between Christmas and New Year's now while they're still out of school," said Tandlich.

Both Sky Zone and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are open the rest of the week. You can find a list of their hours on their websites.