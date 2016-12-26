× Starbucks spreading cheer with free coffees

(FOX 17) Starbucks is continuing Christmas with the 10 Days of Cheer and free drinks at some locations.

The coffee chain is offering free tall-sized espresso drinks at some of its locations beginning on Christmas through January 2. However, the offer only stands between 1 and 2 p.m. each day and never at the same location each day.

To find out which locations are offering the free drinks, you can visit Starbucks’ website here!

For December 26, the only Michigan location is in Troy, but you can check back daily for new locations each day. The site also says you can get a Cheer Card with other offers at all locations between 1:00pm and 2:00pm each day.