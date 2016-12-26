TSA lists top items found at airport security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you travel a lot by plane, you are probably well aware of what you can and can’t take with you on an airplane and you know that lines at security can get backed up quite a bit.

Well, the TSA has released their list of things people tried to get onboard a plane in 2016.

Someone was apparently heading to a Game of Thrones convention and tried to get bladed dragon claws onboard. That didn’t work. Neither did the person trying to take home a replica of the “Lucille” bat from The Walking Dead. Also, the weapons of choice for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” don’t get past the TSA security check points either.

Other items caught by the TSA this year included a post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned gas mask and a gold-plated, but inert, hand grenade.

Remember to use some common sense before heading to the airport.