KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan Broncos football team are on their way to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl.

The Broncos left Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo on buses, then boarded a flight to Dallas for their January 2 date vs. the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Broncos are one of only two major college football programs to finish the season undefeated.

We’ll have more from their sendoff on later editions of FOX 17 News.